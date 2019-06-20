Circular Of Shanghai International Energy Exchange On The Price Limit Update For SC1907

Shanghai International Energy Exchange, the subsidiary of Shanghai Futures Exchange has released its Circular on the Price Limit Update for SC1907 on June 19, 2019.
The price limit for SC1907 will be updated from ±8% to ±10% since June 26, 2019.
