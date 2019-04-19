Circular Of Shanghai International Energy Exchange On The Price Limit Update For SC1905

Shanghai International Energy Exchange, the subsidiary of Shanghai Futures Exchange has released its Circular on the Price Limit Update for SC1905 on April 19, 2019.
The price limit for SC1905 will be updated from ±7% to ±10% since April 26, 2019.
