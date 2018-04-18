Chinese Capital Markets Delegation Visits Qatar Stock Exchange And Discusses Prospects Of Cooperation

A delegation representing the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZSE)and China Merchant Securities today visited Qatar Stock Exchange and met withQatari bourse officials. The Chinesedelegation discussed the prospects and opportunities for enhancing cooperation betweenthe two sides in the areas of capital markets developments.
The SZSE is one of the two state-owned stock exchanges inthe People's Republic of China and lists more than 2000 companies. SZSE had 222IPOs in 2017 in its market and was the number one exchange in the world as pernumber of IPOs. It serves as a multi-tiered capital market for innovativecompanies and entrepreneurship.
The delegation held a session of talks with Qatari bourseofficials, during which both sides were briefed about strategies and discussedin details a number of topics, particularly the prospects of product and marketinfrastructure and the development of SME’s markets in both Qatar StockExchange and SZSE as well as the mutual listing of Qatari and Chinese ETFs inboth markets.
Qatari officials gave a presentation on the Qatar StockExchange and development strategy to become leading regional market that iscapable of attracting investors from around the world.
Qatar Stock Exchange is keen on promoting cooperation withthe Chinese and Asian stock exchanges and attracting institutional investors toinvest in the promising Qatari capital market, especially in the wake ofupgrading the Qatari market to an emerging market status following thetechnical and regulatory developments of Qatar Stock Exchange.