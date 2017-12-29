China Securities Regulatory Commission And Hong Kong's Securities And Futures Commission Sign MoU To Enhance Supervisory And Enforcement Cooperation In Futures Markets

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) and the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) jointly announce today that they have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding on Supervisory and Enforcement Cooperation on Matters concerning Futures (MoU).
The MoU facilitates regulatory and enforcement cooperation in the Mainland and Hong Kong futures markets, and enhances supervisory assistance, enforcement cooperation and information exchange on various matters including cross-boundary derivatives, futures exchanges and futures brokers. It also facilitates the healthy development of the Mainland and Hong Kong futures markets.
In July 1995, the CSRC and the SFC signed a regulatory cooperation memorandum to facilitate the exchange of information and assistance. In light of the increasing interaction between the Hong Kong and Mainland futures markets and the need for closer regulatory cooperation, the CSRC and the SFC consider it necessary to amend the 1995 MoU. The MoU signed today supersedes the 1995 MoU.