China Securities Museum Inaugurated To Mark 40th Anniversary Of Reform And Opening Up

On the morning of December 22, the inauguration ceremony for the China Securities Museum (CSM) was successfully held in Shanghai. Ahead of the ceremony, Li Qiang, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Party chief of Shanghai, inspected the museum and put forward his hopes for its construction and development. Attending the ceremony and unveiling the plaque were Leung Chun-ying, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), Liu Shiyu, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), Ying Yong, mayor of Shanghai, and Liu Yuzhu, director of the National Cultural Heritage Administration. The ceremony was presided over by Jiang Yang, chairman of the CSM. Jointly witnessing the ceremony were more than 100 attendees including the officials of the relevant state ministries and commissions, relevant Shanghai municipal departments and related authorities (institutions) of the cultural heritage system, the consultants and directors of the CSM, the representatives of the financial institutions in Shanghai and the representatives from the media.
Approved by the State Commission Office of Public Sectors Reform (SCOPSR), the CSM is a national industry museum established by the CSRC in Shanghai. The CSM will be dedicated to collecting, exhibiting, inheriting and carrying forward the historical and cultural heritage of the capital market, especially the achievements made in the development of the capital market since the reform and opening up of China. With the objective of learning from the history to boost the development at present and in the future, the CSM will be built into a center for gathering and exhibiting collections of securities and futures, the international exchanges of securities and futures cultures as well as the education and research of the securities and futures knowledge.