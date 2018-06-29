China Securities Museum Debuts On 14 June

The 1st exhibition of China Securities Museum was officially unveiled at the 10th Lujiazui Forum on 14 June. Wu Qing, Deputy Mayor of Shanghai, and Huang Hongyuan, Party Chief and Chairman of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE), unveiled the plaque for the exhibition; Jiang Feng, SSE Deputy Party Chief and President presided over the opening ceremony; and Zheng Yang, Director of the Shanghai Financial Service Office (SFSO), Zhang Dongke, SSE Vice Chairman, and heads of relevant departments attended the ceremony. On the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the reform and opening-up of China and at the new historical beginning, the Financial Culture Exhibition will add radiance to the construction of Shanghai International Financial Center.
(From left to right: Zhang Dongke, Zheng Yang, Wu Qing, Huang Hongyuan and Jiang Feng)
This Exhibition has two parts: the “Cultural Exhibition of the World and the ‘Belt and Road’ Exchanges” and the “Exhibition on Shanghai International Financial Center’s Construction”. “The former aims to publicize the ‘Belt and Road’ Initiative and respond to the convening of the Board Meeting of the World Federation of Exchanges in Shanghai,” Zhang Dongke said, “And we organized the Exhibition on Shanghai International Financial Center’s Construction to demonstrate the outline and achievements of building Shanghai into an international financial center.”
Under the great supports and leadership of the State Commission Office of Public Sectors Reform, the China Securities Regulatory Commission, the State Administration of Cultural Heritage, the Shanghai Municipal Party Committee and the Shanghai Municipal Government, and the SFSO, the SSE was approved to add another plaque of “China Securities Museum” in January 2018, with Astor House Hotel, the former business venue of the SSE at the beginning of its founding, as the museum’s venue. The first exhibition, as a carrier for the international exchange on financial culture, will demonstrate the integrated cooperation of global exchanges under the “Belt and Road” Initiative and the achievements and prospects of Shanghai International Financial Center’s construction through the “visible capital market”, and prepare for publicizing the international financial center and building the center’s cultural highland.