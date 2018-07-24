China Life Pension Company Selects Style Analytics Enterprise As New Portfolio Style Analysis Platform - Style Analytics Strengthens Extension Into China With Enterprise Platform For Portfolio Style Analysis

Style Analytics, the provider of factor-based analysis software for investment professionals, today announces a strategic agreement with China Life Pension Company (CLPC), the largest pension fund in China and wholly owned subsidiary of China Life Insurance (Group) Company with approximately RMB 267 billion (over USD 41 billion) in assets under management. China Life Pension Company has signed a multi-year contract to use Style Analytics Enterprise as its new portfolio style analysis platform to deliver intuitive and transparent insights into equity fund style, risk and performance.
CLPC was founded in 2007 to provide enterprise annuities to state-owned and private enterprises and is one of only five pension insurance companies in China. As of the end of 2017, the Company's corporate annuity fund management business had 11,383 customers, with managed assets of 267.5 billion yuan.
Lawrence Wang, Manager at CLPC, commented, “This cooperation with Style Analytics is aligned with China Life’s vision of keeping abreast of development trends within the industry as we strive to maintain our leading position in China’s pension industry and forge ahead with our transformation into a world-class life. We were impressed throughout the testing and trialling of the platform and that Style Analytics has given great consideration to ensuring full alignment with our integration and procurement requirements.”
Sebastien Roussotte, CEO at Style Analytics, commented, “We are honoured that an institution as venerable as CLPC has researched the market and selected us as their partner of choice. China is an important market for Style Analytics, building on our existing Asian presence and capabilities and we look forward to working in partnership with CLPC to support their requirements both today, and in the future.”