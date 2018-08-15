 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?

China Exchanges Services Company Monthly Index Report (July)

Date 15/08/2018

Highlights

  • CES China A80 Index (CES A80) up 0.9 per cent, as market expects leverage levels of Mainland economy to stabilise
  • Pharmaceutical stocks slumped due to Mainland vaccine scandal, with CES Innovative Biotech Index (CES IBT) down 9.1 per cent 
  • European stocks generally rallied, outperforming shares in the emerging markets 
  • Ascletis debuted in August as first HK-listed pre-revenue biotech company 
  • CESC launched Pan-Entertainment and Leisure Index 
  • MOF sovereign bonds in RMB5 billion offer were oversubscribed

Click here for full details.