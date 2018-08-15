China Exchanges Services Company Monthly Index Report (July)

Highlights
- CES China A80 Index (CES A80) up 0.9 per cent, as market expects leverage levels of Mainland economy to stabilise
- Pharmaceutical stocks slumped due to Mainland vaccine scandal, with CES Innovative Biotech Index (CES IBT) down 9.1 per cent
- European stocks generally rallied, outperforming shares in the emerging markets
- Ascletis debuted in August as first HK-listed pre-revenue biotech company
- CESC launched Pan-Entertainment and Leisure Index
- MOF sovereign bonds in RMB5 billion offer were oversubscribed
