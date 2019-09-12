China Corn Industry Conference 2019 Held In Dalian On Sept. 11

The China Corn Industry Conference 2019 will be held in Dalian on September 11. It is organized by Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) and has won great support from its cooperators like the China Feed Industry Association, China National Grain & Oils Information Center and the China Starch Industry Association. The conference will focus on the actual demand of all participants in the upstream and downstream of the corn industrial chain through interpreting the risk management practices, encouraging industrial clients to use new derivatives instruments, and helping entity enterprises to solve the problems encountered in their production, operation and risk management.
This conference will conform to market demand. On the theme of “new situation, new instruments & new integration”, it will mainly analyze the current situation of corn and relevant industries and spread the futures risk management concept and methods, thus setting up a high-end industry service platform with shared information, exchange, cooperation, and common development for corn, feed, breeding and relevant industries. The keynote speeches focus on 7 hot-topics of market concern, such as the “influence of Sino-US trade dispute on the agricultural development in China”, the “circumstance & development trend of Chinese corn deep-processing industry”, and the “operation and development prospects of the agricultural products futures market of DCE”. Besides, there are 3 special forums on “innovating derivatives instruments and promoting industry-finance integration”, “improving financial institutions’ participation degree in futures market & innovating the investment and development methods of bulk commodities”, and the “2019-2020 corn market pattern and price trend in China”, interpreting the hot issues in the industry. Experts from industrial associations, enterprises along industrial chains, financial investment and information consulting organizations will be invited to discuss hot issues in the market and come up with new ideas for the industry development.