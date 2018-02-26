Chartis Research Recognizes Hanweck As A RiskTech Quadrant® “Best-Of-Breed” Provider For Hedge Fund Risk Management Technology

Chartis Research has named Hanweck as a RiskTech Quadrant® “Best-of-breed” solution for Hedge Fund Risk Management Technology. Chartis is an independent research and advisory firm that provides technology and business advice to the global financial risk management industry.
Hanweck was recognized in Chartis’ latest research report, Hedge Fund Risk Management Technology 2018. The research highlights several important trends in the approximately $9 billion market for hedge fund risk, analytics, and trading technology. For example, Chartis finds that hedge funds are turning more frequently toward third-party, risk-as-a-service (RaaS) technology and employing specific, tailored risk solutions to integrate into their overall risk technology architecture.
Sidhartha Dash, Research Director at Chartis Research, said, “The hedge fund community is a diverse group of players with a wide range of risk management requirements and technology infrastructures. In addressing this sizable market, Hanweck has developed a solution that can be integrated into either a fund’s existing internally developed risktech architecture or a comprehensive, multiple-vendor solution.”
“As referenced in the Chartis report, hedge funds today require real-time risk management,” said Gerald A. Hanweck Jr., PhD, CEO of Hanweck. “Our analytic solutions provide real-time risk analytics at either the individual security level or on an aggregate portfolio basis, making our offering a flexible element to integrate within a fund’s overall risk framework.”
For more information about the report, please visit www.chartis-research.com or www.risktech-forum.com.