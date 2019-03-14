Changes To The UK Financial Policy Committee - Dame Jayne-Anne Gadhia Will Join The Bank Of England's Financial Policy Committee In April 2020.

Dame Jayne-Anne Gadhia was appointed as an external member of the Bank of England’s Financial Policy Committee (FPC) in January 2019. To ensure Dame Jayne-Anne is free from conflicts arising from her continuing role with CYBG, she will now join the FPC in April 2020, rather than April 2019. The delay to her start date will ensure she does not have to recuse herself from significant parts of the FPC’s work.
Martin Taylor has agreed to continue in his role on the FPC until Dame Jayne-Anne starts in 2020.