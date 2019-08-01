Chairman Tarbert Assumes Sponsorship Of The CFTC’s Agricultural Advisory Committee

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission today announced that Chairman Heath P. Tarbert will sponsor the CFTC’s Agricultural Advisory Committee (AAC). The AAC was created in 1985 to advise the Commission on issues involving the trading of agricultural commodity futures and options and facilitate communications between the CFTC, the agricultural community, and agriculture-related organizations.
“Ensuring that our agricultural sector is equipped with adequate tools to hedge risk and discover prices was—and always will be—the very cornerstone of the Commodity Exchange Act,” said Chairman Tarbert. “America’s farmers and ranchers are at the heart of the real economy and the markets we regulate, so the AAC is a vital sounding board for the Commission. I am honored to be the sponsor and look forward to working with the AAC to ensure our derivatives markets remain fair, innovative, and vibrant.”
The CFTC’s Advisory Committees were created to seek input and make recommendations to the CFTC on a variety of issues that affect the integrity and competitiveness of U.S. markets. The committees facilitate communication among the CFTC and U.S. markets, trading firms, market participants, advocates, and commercial end users.
