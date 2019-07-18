Chairman Tarbert Announces CFTC Executive Leadership Appointments

U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Heath P. Tarbert announced the following appointments to key executive leadership positions at the CFTC:
- James M. McDonald will continue to serve as Director of the Division of Enforcement
- Amir R. Zaidi will continue to serve as Director of the Division of Market Oversight
- Joshua B. Sterling will serve as Director of the Division of Swap Dealer and Intermediary Oversight
- Bruce A. Tuckman will continue to serve as Chief Economist and Director of the Office of the Chief Economist
- Michael C. Short will serve as Director of the Office of External Affairs and Chief Communications Officer
- Sarah J. Summerville will continue to serve as Director of the Office of Minority and Women Inclusion
“I am pleased that Jamie, Amir, Josh, Bruce, Michael and Sarah will be leading these important departments. They are experts in their fields and bring decades of experience to their roles,” said Chairman Tarbert. “Each of their departments has a unique and important part in fulfilling the CFTC’s mission to ensure the integrity of our derivatives markets.”
Chairman Tarbert will make additional leadership staff announcements in the coming days. In the interim, Sarah Josephson will serve as Acting Director of the Division of Clearing and Risk, Ann Wright will serve as Acting Director of the Office of Legislative and Intergovernmental Affairs, and Mauricio Melara and Tracy Wingate will jointly lead the Office of International Affairs in an acting capacity.
Chairman Tarbert also announced he will propose to the Commission the reappointment of the following individuals:
- Daniel J. Davis to continue serving as General Counsel
- Anthony C. Thompson to continue serving as Executive Director
“Dan and Tony are indispensable to this organization,” added Chairman Tarbert. “They possess critical institutional knowledge and I believe their continued service is absolutely essential.”