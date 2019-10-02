CFTC’s Technology Advisory Committee Releases Agenda For Upcoming Public Meeting

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission today released the agenda for the upcoming Technology Advisory Committee (TAC) public meeting to be held October 3 at the CFTC’s Washington, DC headquarters.
CFTC Commissioner Brian Quintenz is the sponsor of TAC.
The meeting will include presentations and actionable recommendations from the TAC subcommittees on Automated and Modern Trading Markets, Distributed Ledger Technology and Market Infrastructure, Virtual Currencies, and Cybersecurity. More information, including panels and speakers on the agenda, is available here.
What:
Technology Advisory Committee Meeting
Location:
CFTC Headquarters Lobby-level Conference Room
Date:
Thursday, October 3, 2019
Time:
10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Viewing/Listening Instructions: Watch the live webcast at www.cftc.gov. To listen to the live audio feed, call the toll or toll-free numbers below. Call-in participants should be prepared to provide their first name, last name, and affiliation.
Domestic Toll Free:
1-877-951-7311
International Toll Numbers:
Conference Passcode:
3637010
