CFTC’s Technology Advisory Committee Public Meeting Rescheduled To February 14, 2018

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s (CFTC) Technology Advisory Committee (TAC) has rescheduled its public meeting to February 14, 2018 at CFTC’s Washington, DC headquarters.
CFTC Commissioner Brian Quintenz is the sponsor of the TAC and Daniel Gorfine, Director of LabCFTC, is the Designated Federal Officer (DFO).
At this meeting, the TAC will discuss: (1) the scope, plan, and approach for the Committee’s efforts in 2018; (2) explore timely topics and issues involving financial technology in CFTC regulated markets, potentially including blockchain/DLT, data standardization and analytics, algorithmic trading, virtual currencies, cybersecurity, and RegTech; and (3) identify work streams and/or subcommittee groups that can help generate actionable recommendations to the Commission on select issues. A formal agenda for this meeting is forthcoming.
The meeting is open to the public with seating on a first-come, first-served basis. Members of the public may also listen to the meeting via conference call using a domestic toll-free telephone or international toll or toll-free number to connect to a live, listen-only audio feed. Persons requiring special accommodations to attend the meeting because of a disability should notify Daniel Gorfine at (202) 418–5625.
What:
Technology Advisory Committee Meeting
Location:
CFTC Headquarters Lobby-level Conference Room
Date:
Wednesday, February 14, 2018
Time:
10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Viewing/Listening Instructions: Watch the live webcast at www.cftc.gov. To listen to the live audio feed, call the toll or toll-free numbers under Related Links. Call-in participants should be prepared to provide their first name, last name and affiliation.
Conference call information:
Domestic Toll Free:
1-866-844-9416
International Toll Numbers:
Conference Passcode:
3599656
Members of the public who wish to submit written statements in connection with the meeting should submit them by February 21, 2018. Written statements should be submitted by mail to: Commodity Futures Trading Commission, Three Lafayette Centre, 1155 21st Street, NW, Washington, DC 20581, Attention: Office of the Secretary, or by electronic mail to: secretary@cftc.gov. Please use the title "Technology Advisory Committee" on any written statement submitted. Any statements submitted in connection with the committee meeting will be made available to the public, including publication on the CFTC website, www.cftc.gov.
CFTC’s Advisory Committees were created to seek input and make recommendations to the Commission on a variety of regulatory and market issues that affect the integrity and competitiveness of U.S. markets. The committees facilitate communication among the Commission and U.S. markets, trading firms, market participants, advocates and commercial end-users.