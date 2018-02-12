CFTC’s Technology Advisory Committee Announces Agenda For February 14 Public Meeting

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) today announced the agenda for the upcoming Technology Advisory Committee (TAC) public meeting that will be held on Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at CFTC’s headquarters in Washington, DC (for attending, viewing, and listening instructions, see CFTC Press Release 7690-18).
CFTC Commissioner Brian Quintenz is the sponsor of the TAC, and Daniel Gorfine, Director of LabCFTC, is the Designated Federal Officer.
The TAC will discuss the scope, plan, and approach for the Committee’s efforts in 2018, including the identification of work streams and/or subcommittees that can help generate actionable recommendations for the Commission. The Committee will discuss issues involving financial technology in CFTC regulated markets, including blockchain, virtual currencies and related futures products, machine learning and artificial intelligence, automated trading, and cybersecurity.
The meeting is open to the public with seating on a first-come, first-served basis. Members of the public may also listen to the meeting via conference call using a domestic toll-free telephone or international toll or toll-free number to connect to a live, listen-only audio feed. Persons requiring special accommodations to attend the meeting because of a disability should notify Daniel Gorfine at (202) 418–5625.