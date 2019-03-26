CFTC’s Technology Advisory Announces Agenda For Its March 27 Public Meeting

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) today announced the agenda for the upcoming Technology Advisory Committee (TAC) public meeting on March 27, 2019 at CFTC’s headquarters in Washington, DC. CFTC Commissioner Brian Quintenz is the sponsor of the TAC and Daniel Gorfine, Director of LabCFTC, is the Designated Federal Officer (DFO). (Click here for information on attending or viewing the meeting)
At this meeting, the TAC will hear presentations from the TAC subcommittees on Automated and Modern Trading Markets, Distributed Ledger Technology and Market Infrastructure, Virtual Currencies, and Cyber Security, as well as special presentations on automated orders in the futures and options markets from the CFTC’s Division of Market Oversight, application of smart contracts and DLT to swap markets, a comprehensive survey of the regulation of virtual-currencies and other digital assets, and cybersecurity oversight.
The meeting is open to the public with seating on a first-come, first-served basis. Members of the public may also watch a live webcast or listen to the meeting via conference call using a domestic toll-free telephone or international toll or toll-free number to connect to a live, listen-only audio feed. Persons requiring special accommodations to attend the meeting because of a disability should notify Daniel Gorfine at (202) 418-5625.
