CFTC’s Market Risk Advisory Committee To Meet On January 31, 2018 To Discuss the Self-Certification Process For New Product Listings And Related Matters

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s (CFTC) Market Risk Advisory Committee (MRAC) will hold a public meeting on January 31, 2018 at the CFTC's Washington, DC headquarters. CFTC Commissioner Rostin Behnam is the sponsor of MRAC.
At this meeting, the MRAC will discuss the statutory and regulatory process for the listing of new and novel products on CFTC-regulated designated contract markets (DCMs) and swap execution facilities (SEFs) through self-certification. CFTC staff from a variety of operating divisions will provide an overview of the current self-certification process and CFTC authorities and responsibilities related to the oversight, surveillance, and monitoring of listed derivatives products within CFTC jurisdiction. MRAC members and guests will discuss how new and novel products are listed on DCMs and SEFs. A formal agenda for this meeting is forthcoming.
“With the rapid development of financial technology products – including cryptocurrencies – and the corresponding demand for new and novel price discovery and risk management tools, the CFTC is poised to utilize its authority and expertise to ensure that the markets we oversee innovate responsibly within an appropriate oversight framework,” said Commissioner Behnam. “I believe this is a perfect time for the MRAC to discuss the application of the CFTC's self-certification process in today's quickly evolving, technology driven marketplace.”
The meeting is open to the public with seating on a first-come, first-served basis. Members of the public may also listen to the meeting via conference call using a domestic toll-free telephone or international toll or toll-free number to connect to a live, listen-only audio feed. Persons requiring special accommodations to attend the meeting because of a disability should notify Alicia Lewis at (202) 418–5862.
What:
Market Risk Advisory Committee Meeting
Location:
CFTC Headquarters Lobby-level Conference Room
Date:
Wednesday, January 31, 2018
Time:
10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Viewing/Listening Instructions: Watch the live webcast at www.cftc.gov. To listen to the live audio feed, call the toll or toll-free numbers under Related Links. Call-in participants should be prepared to provide their first name, last name and affiliation.
Conference call information:
Domestic Toll Free:
|
1-866-844-9416
International Toll Numbers:
International Numbers
Conference Passcode:
1834106
Members of the public who wish to submit written statements in connection with the meeting should submit them by February 7, 2018. Written statements should be submitted by mail to: U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, Three Lafayette Centre, 1155 21st Street, NW, Washington, DC 20581, Attention: Office of the Secretary, or by electronic mail to: secretary@cftc.gov. Please use the title "Market Risk Advisory Committee" on any written statement you submit. Any statements submitted in connection with the committee meeting will be made available to the public, including publication on the CFTC website, www.cftc.gov.
