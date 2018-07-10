CFTC’s Market Risk Advisory Committee Announces Agenda For July 12 Public Meeting

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) today announced the agenda for the upcoming Market Risk Advisory Committee (MRAC or Committee) public meeting that will be held on July 12, 2018 at CFTC’s headquarters in Washington, D.C. [See CFTC Press Release 7744-18 for attending, viewing and listening instructions.]
CFTC Commissioner Rostin Behnam is the sponsor of MRAC.
In addition to discussing the Committee’s priorities and agenda, MRAC members and invited speakers will discuss the importance of interest rate benchmarks to the broader economy, end-users, and the general public. More specifically, the MRAC meeting will focus on (1) the current initiatives to reform the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR), including the efforts of the Alternative Reference Rates Committee and other key market participants; (2) the latest developments in LIBOR, the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR), and SOFR derivatives; and (3) the impact of LIBOR reform on the derivatives markets, including the effect on legacy swap contracts, the development of fallback language, and key risk management and governance considerations for market participants.
The meeting is open to the public with seating on a first-come, first-served basis. Members of the public may also listen to the meeting via conference call using a domestic toll-free telephone or international toll or toll-free number to connect to a live, listen-only audio feed. Persons requiring special accommodations to attend the meeting because of a disability should notify Alicia Lewis at (202) 418–5862.
