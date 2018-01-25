CFTC’s Market Risk Advisory Committee Announces Agenda For January 31 Public Meeting

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) today announced the agenda for the upcoming Market Risk Advisory Committee (MRAC) public meeting that will be held on January 31, 2018 at CFTC’s headquarters in Washington, D.C. [See CFTC Press Release 7668-18 for attending, viewing and listening instructions.]
CFTC Commissioner Rostin Behnam is the sponsor of MRAC.
The MRAC will discuss: (1) the self-certification process for listing new products on CFTC-regulated Designated Contract Markets and Swap Execution Facilities; (2) how new products are considered and analyzed by CFTC staff from a risk perspective; (3) product design, governance and oversight of new products by futures exchanges and risk management by clearinghouses; and (4) policy and regulatory considerations in connection with “novel” products.
The meeting is open to the public with seating on a first-come, first-served basis. Members of the public may also listen to the meeting via conference call using a domestic toll-free telephone or international toll or toll-free number to connect to a live, listen-only audio feed. Persons requiring special accommodations to attend the meeting because of a disability should notify Alicia Lewis at (202) 418–5862.
See agenda here or under Related Links.
- RELATED LINKS
- Market Risk Advisory Committee Agenda