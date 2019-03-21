CFTC’s Global Markets Advisory Committee To Meet On April 15

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s (CFTC) Global Markets Advisory Committee (GMAC) announced today that it will hold a public meeting on Monday, April 15, 2019, at CFTC’s Washington, DC headquarters.
CFTC Commissioner Dawn D. Stump, who sponsors the GMAC, also announced the new members of GMAC. In addition, Commissioner Stump appointed Angie Karna, a managing director at Nomura Securities International, Inc., as the GMAC Chair for a one-year term. Andrée Goldsmith, special counsel in CFTC’s Division of Clearing and Risk, was also named the Designated Federal Officer for the GMAC.
At this meeting, the GMAC will hear presentations on how regulators are fulfilling the 2009 G20 directive regarding the OTC derivatives market. Specifically, the GMAC will examine the status of the four key pillars of the original G20 directive:
- trading on exchanges or electronic trading platforms
- clearing through central counterparties
- margin requirements for non-centrally cleared derivatives
- data reporting to trade repositories
The meeting is open to the public with seating on a first-come, first-served basis. Members of the public may also listen to the meeting via conference call using a domestic toll-free telephone or international toll or toll-free number to connect to a live, listen-only audio feed. Persons requiring special accommodations to attend the meeting because of a disability should notify Andrée Goldsmith at (202) 418-6624.
|
What:
|
Global Markets Advisory Committee
|
Location:
|
CFTC Headquarters Lobby-level Conference Room
|
Date:
|
Monday, April 15, 2019
|
Time:
|
10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Viewing/Listening Instructions: Watch the live webcast at www.cftc.gov. To listen to the live audio feed, call the toll or toll-free numbers under Related Links. Call-in participants should be prepared to provide their first name, last name and affiliation.
Conference call information:
|
Domestic Toll Free:
|
1–877–951–7311
|
International Toll Numbers:
|
Conference Passcode:
|
2665194
Public comments can be submitted, identified by ‘‘Global Markets Advisory Committee,” by any of the following methods: CFTC website: http://comments.cftc.gov; mail to: Commodity Futures Trading Commission, Three Lafayette Centre, 1155 21st Street, NW, Washington, DC 20581, Attention: Office of the Secretary; electronic mail to: secretary@cftc.gov; or hand delivered/courier service at the address above.
Members of the public can submit written statements by April 22, 2019. Statements submitted in connection with the committee meeting will be made available to the public, including publication on the CFTC website, www.cftc.gov. Use the title "Global Markets Advisory Committee" on the statement submitted.
CFTC’s Advisory Committees were created to seek input and make recommendations to the Commission on a variety of regulatory and market issues that affect the integrity and competitiveness of U.S. markets. The committees facilitate communication among the Commission and U.S. markets, trading firms, market participants, advocates and commercial end-users.
RELATED LINKS