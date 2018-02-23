CFTC’s Division Of Clearing And Risk Extends No-Action Relief For Shanghai Clearing House

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s (CFTC) Division of Clearing and Risk (DCR) announced today that it has issued a no-action letter extending the relief originally provided to Shanghai Clearing House (SHCH) in CFTC Letter 16-56. The relief, as extended by CFTC Letters No. 17-26 and 17-62, expires February 28, 2018. The new extension will last until the earlier of February 28, 2019 or the date on which the CFTC exempts SHCH from registration as a derivatives clearing organization (DCO).
The no-action letter provides that DCR will not recommend that the CFTC take enforcement action against SHCH for failing to register as a DCO as required by Section 5b(a) of the Commodity Exchange Act in light of SHCH’s pending petition for an exemption from registration as a DCO. Under this relief, SHCH is permitted to clear certain swaps subject to mandatory clearing in the People’s Republic of China for the proprietary trades of SHCH clearing members that are U.S. persons or affiliates of U.S. persons.
