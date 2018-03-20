CFTC’s Agricultural Advisory Committee To Meet April 5, 2018 In Overland Park, Kansas

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s (CFTC) Agricultural Advisory Committee (AAC) will hold a public meeting on Thursday, April 5, 2018 in Overland Park, Kansas. This meeting will precede AgCon2018, a first-of-its kind agriculture commodity futures conference presented by CFTC and the Center for Risk Management Education and Research at Kansas State University (see CFTC Press Release 7646-17).
CFTC Commissioner Rostin Behnam is the sponsor of the AAC and Charlie Thornton, Director of the Office of Legislative Affairs, is the Designated Federal Officer (DFO).
“I am thrilled to have this meeting in America’s Heartland and it’s a great segue into AgCon2018,” said Commissioner Behnam. “The bedrock principles of price discovery and risk management are as relevant today as they were at the advent of futures trading. I look forward to a thoughtful discussion about how to ensure those principles endure as agricultural markets evolve.”
At this meeting, the AAC will discuss items related to price discovery and risk management in agricultural markets. A formal agenda for this meeting is forthcoming.
The meeting is open to the public with seating on a first-come, first-served basis. Members of the public may also listen to the meeting via conference call using the toll-free call-in number below to connect to a live, listen-only audio feed. Persons requiring special accommodations to attend the meeting because of a disability should notify Charlie Thornton at (202) 418–5145 by March 30, 2018.
|
What:
|
CFTC Agricultural Advisory Committee Meeting
|
Location:
|
Sheraton Overland Park Convention Center
6100 College Blvd.
Overland Park, KS 66211
|
When:
|
Thursday, April 5, 2018
|
Time:
|
9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Members of the public who wish to submit written statements in connection with the meeting may submit them by April 12, 2018. Use the title, “Agricultural Advisory Committee,” on the submission. Statements may be submitted using one of the following methods:
|
Domestic & International Call-in Number:
|
1-866-740-1260
|
Access Code:
|
5459178
- CFTC website: Follow the instructions for submitting comments through the CFTC’s Comments Online process
- Mail: Christopher Kirkpatrick, Secretary of the Commission, Commodity Futures Trading Commission, Three Lafayette Center, 1155 21st Street NW, Washington, DC 20581
- Hand Delivery/Courier: Use mailing address above
Any statements submitted in connection with the committee meeting will be made available to the public, including publication on the CFTC website.
CFTC’s Advisory Committees were created to seek input and make recommendations to the Commission on a variety of regulatory and market issues that affect the integrity and competitiveness of U.S. markets. The committees facilitate communication among the CFTC and U.S. markets, trading firms, market participants, advocates and commercial end-users.