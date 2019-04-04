CFTC’s Agricultural Advisory Committee To Meet April 11 In Overland Park, KS

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s (CFTC) Agricultural Advisory Committee (AAC) announced that it will hold a public meeting on April 11, 2019 in Overland Park, Kansas. This meeting precedes AgCon2019, the second agriculture commodity futures conference hosted by CFTC and the Center for Risk Management Education and Research at Kansas State University (see CFTC Press Release 7885-19).
CFTC Chairman J. Christopher Giancarlo is the sponsor of the AAC and Charlie Thornton, Director of the Office of Legislative and Intergovernmental Affairs, is Designated Federal Officer for the AAC.
The AAC will discuss items related to futures commission merchants (FCMs); innovations in agricultural cash markets and futures market operations; as well as potentially identify work streams and/or subcommittee groups that can help generate actionable recommendations to the Commission on select issues.
The meeting is open to the public with seating on a first-come, first-served basis. Persons requiring special accommodations to attend the meeting because of a disability should notify Charlie Thornton at (202) 418–5145 by March 30, 2018.
|
What:
|
Agricultural Advisory Committee Meeting
|
Location:
|
Marriott Kansas City Overland Park
|
Date:
|
Thursday April 11, 2019
|
Time:
|
8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (CT)
Viewing/Listening Instructions: For agenda updates and instructions to access the meeting (forthcoming), please visit the AAC committee site at: https://www.cftc.gov/About/CFTCCommittees/AgriculturalAdvisory/aac_meetings.
Public comments can be submitted, identified by ‘‘Agricultural Advisory Committee,’’ by any of the following methods: CFTC website: https://comments.cftc.gov/ mail to: Commodity Futures Trading Commission, Three Lafayette Centre, 1155 21st Street, NW, Washington, DC 20581, Attention: Office of the Secretary; electronic mail to: secretary@cftc.gov; or hand delivered/courier service at the address above.
Members of the public can submit written statements by April 18, 2019. Statements submitted in connection with the committee meeting will be made available to the public, including publication on the CFTC website, www.cftc.gov. Use the title "Agricultural Advisory Committee” on the statement submitted.
CFTC’s Advisory Committees were created to seek input and make recommendations to the Commission on a variety of regulatory and market issues that affect the integrity and competitiveness of U.S. markets. The committees facilitate communication among the Commission and U.S. markets, trading firms, market participants, advocates and commercial end-users.
CFTC Press Release 7898-19
CFTC Press Release 7908-19
84 FR 11288
Agenda