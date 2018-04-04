CFTC’s Agricultural Advisory Committee Announces Agenda For April 5 Public Meeting In Kansas

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Agricultural Advisory Committee (AAC) today announced the agenda for its upcoming public meeting on April 5, 2018 that will be held at the Sheraton Overland Park Convention Center in Overland Park, Kansas [See CFTC Press Release 7706-18 for more information.]
CFTC Commissioner Rostin Behnam is the sponsor of the AAC and Charlie Thornton, Director of the Office of Legislative Affairs, is the Designated Federal Officer (DFO).
At this meeting, the AAC will discuss items related to price discovery and risk management in agricultural markets. See full agenda under Related Links.
The meeting is open to the public with seating on a first-come, first-served basis. Members of the public may also listen to the meeting via conference call using the toll-free call-in number below to connect to a live, listen-only audio feed. Persons requiring special accommodations to attend the meeting because of a disability should notify Charlie Thornton at (202) 418–5145.
What:
CFTC Agricultural Advisory Committee Meeting
Location:
Sheraton Overland Park Convention Center
When:
Thursday, April 5, 2018
Time:
9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Listening Instructions: To listen live call the toll or toll-free number below. Call-in participants should be prepared to provide their first name, last name and affiliation.
Domestic & International Call-in Number:
1-866-740-1260
Access Code:
5459178
