CFTC To Host Second Fintech Conference On October 24

WHAT:
CFTC will host Fintech Forward 2019: Exploring the Unwritten Future, its second annual fintech conference convening innovators, regulators, market participants, and the general public to discuss the latest in fintech developments and the impact of these emerging technologies on markets and customers. This year’s conference also coincides with DC Fintech Week.
Fintech Forward is spearheaded by LabCFTC in collaboration with CFTC’s Office of Customer Education and Outreach.
WHEN:
Thursday, October 24
Registration
This event is free and open to the public, however registration is required. Register at Fintech Forward 2019.
Additionally, the conference will be available online via Livestream. A livestream link will be available on CFTC.gov prior to the event.
For press registration and inquiries, please contact the Office of Public Affairs at press@cftc.gov.
For general inquiries, please email FintechForward@cftc.gov.
WHERE:
Commodity Futures Trading Commission