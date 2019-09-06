CFTC To Hold An Open Commission Meeting On September 16

U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Heath P. Tarbert today announced the CFTC will hold an open meeting on Monday, September 16 at 10:00 a.m. at its headquarters in Washington, DC to consider the following:
- Final Rule on Revisions to Prohibitions and Restrictions on Proprietary Trading and Certain Interests in, and Relationships With, Hedge Funds and Private Equity Funds (Volcker Rule)
- Final Rule on Position Limits and Position Accountability for Security Futures Products
- Final Rule on Public Rulemaking Procedures (Part 13 Amendments)
The meeting is open to the public with seating on a first-come, first-served basis. Members of the public may also watch a live webcast or listen to the meeting via conference call using a domestic toll-free telephone or international toll or toll-free number to connect to a live, listen-only audio feed. Persons requiring special accommodations to attend the meeting because of a disability should contact the Office of Public Affairs at (202) 418–5080.
What:
CFTC Open Meeting
Location:
CFTC Headquarters Lobby-Level Hearing Room
Date:
Monday, September 16, 2019
Time:
10:00 a.m. (EDT)
Viewing/Listening Instructions: Watch the live webcast at www.cftc.gov. To listen to the live audio feed, call the toll or toll-free numbers listed under Related Links. Call-in participants should be prepared to provide their first name, last name and affiliation. Conference call information below:
Domestic Toll Free:
|
1-877-951-7311
International Toll Numbers:
Conference Passcode:
3538203
Members of the press interested in covering the meeting in person should RSVP to press@cftc.gov no later than 5:00 p.m. EST on Friday, September 13. Late RSVPs and walk-ins cannot be guaranteed workspace.
