CFTC To Hold An Open Commission Meeting On March 25

Date 15/03/2019

Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Chairman J. Christopher Giancarlo announced today that the CFTC will hold an open meeting on Monday, March 25, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. to consider the following:

  • Amendment to the Comparability Determination for Japan:  Margin Requirements for Uncleared Swaps for Swap Dealers and Major Swap Participants;
  • Comparability Determination for Australia:  Margin Requirements for Uncleared Swaps for Swap Dealers and Major Swap Participants;
  • Final Rule Amending Regulations on Segregation of Assets Held as Collateral in Uncleared Swap Transactions;
  • Final Rule Regarding the De Minimis Exception to the Swap Dealer Definition – Swaps Entered into by Insured Depository Institutions in Connection with Loans to Customers
  • Final Rule Regarding Financial Surveillance Examination Program Requirements for Self-Regulatory Organizations
  • Brexit-Related Updates to Memoranda of Understanding and Related Side Letters with the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority; and
  • Interim Final Rule Regarding Margin Requirements for Uncleared Swaps for Swap Dealers and Major Swap Participants in Light of Brexit

The meeting is open to the public with seating on a first-come, first-served basis. Members of the public may also watch a live webcast or listen to the meeting via conference call using a domestic toll-free telephone or international toll or toll-free number to connect to a live, listen-only audio feed. Persons requiring special accommodations to attend the meeting because of a disability should notify Chanel Smith at (202) 418–5080.

What:

CFTC Open Meeting

Location:

CFTC Headquarters Lobby-Level Hearing Room
1155 21st Street, NW, Washington, DC 20581

Date:

Monday, March 25, 2019

Time:

10:00 a.m. (ET)

Viewing/Listening Instructions: Watch the live webcast at www.cftc.gov. To listen to the live audio feed, call the toll or toll-free numbers listed under Related Links. Call-in participants should be prepared to provide their first name, last name and affiliation. Conference call information below:

Domestic Toll Free:

Forthcoming

International Toll Numbers:

International Numbers

Conference Passcode:

Forthcoming

 

 

 