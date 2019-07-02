CFTC To Hold An Open Commission Meeting On July 11

Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Chairman J. Christopher Giancarlo announced today that the CFTC will hold an open meeting on Thursday, July 11 at 10:00 a.m. at its headquarters in Washington, D.C. to consider the following:
- Supplemental Proposal on Exemption from Derivatives Clearing Organization Registration
- Proposed Rule on Registration with Alternative Compliance for Non-U.S. Derivatives Clearing Organizations
- Proposed Rule on Customer Margin Rules relating to Security Futures
The meeting is open to the public with seating on a first-come, first-served basis. Members of the public may also watch a live webcast or listen to the meeting via conference call using a domestic toll-free telephone or international toll or toll-free number to connect to a live, listen-only audio feed. Persons requiring special accommodations to attend the meeting because of a disability should notify Chanel Smith at (202) 418–5080.
|
What:
|
CFTC Open Meeting
|
Location:
|
CFTC Headquarters Lobby-Level Hearing Room
|
Date:
|
Thursday, July 11, 2019
|
Time:
|
10:00 a.m. (ET)
Viewing/Listening Instructions: Watch the live webcast at www.cftc.gov. To listen to the live audio feed, call the toll or toll-free numbers listed under Related Links. Call-in participants should be prepared to provide their first name, last name and affiliation. Conference call information below:
|
Domestic Toll Free:
|
1-877-951-7311
|
International Toll Numbers:
|
Conference Passcode:
|
2665194