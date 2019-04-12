CFTC To Hold An Open Commission Meeting On April 23

Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Chairman J. Christopher Giancarlo announced today that the CFTC will hold an open meeting on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. to consider the following:
- Notice of Proposed Rulemaking Regarding Amendments to Commission Regulations on Certain Swap Data Repository and Swap Data Reporting Requirements;
- Notice of Proposed Rulemaking Regarding Amendments to Derivatives Clearing Organization General Provisions and Core Principles;
- Comparability Determination for the United Kingdom: Certain Requirements Applicable to Swap Dealers and Major Swap Participants under U.K. Law following a No-Deal Brexit;
- Final Rule Amending Commission Regulations to Conform to FAST Act Provisions on Privacy of Consumer Financial Information; and
- Certification of the NIFTY 50 Index Futures Contract Listed on the NSE IFSC Limited to be Offered and Sold to Persons Located in the United States.
The meeting is open to the public with seating on a first-come, first-served basis. Members of the public may also watch a live webcast or listen to the meeting via conference call using a domestic toll-free telephone or international toll or toll-free number to connect to a live, listen-only audio feed. Persons requiring special accommodations to attend the meeting because of a disability should notify Chanel Smith is needed at (202) 418–5080.
CFTC Open Meeting
Location:
CFTC Headquarters Lobby-Level Hearing Room
Date:
Tuesday, April 23, 2019
Time:
10:00 a.m. (ET)
Viewing/Listening Instructions: Watch the live webcast at www.cftc.gov. To listen to the live audio feed, call the toll or toll-free numbers listed under Related Links. Call-in participants should be prepared to provide their first name, last name and affiliation. Conference call information below:
Domestic Toll Free:
877-917-3405
International Toll Numbers:
Conference Passcode:
CFTC
