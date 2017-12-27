CFTC Swaps Report Update

CFTC's Weekly Swaps Report has been updated, and is now available.
The CFTC Swaps Report provides a detailed weekly snapshot of the gross notional outstanding as of the penultimate Friday prior to the CFTC Swaps Report’s Wednesday publication date, as well as a detailed weekly total of the transaction volume (on both a ticket volume and dollar volume basis) ending that same penultimate Friday, in two asset classes (interest rate swaps, credit default swaps).
Released: Weekly on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. - http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/SwapsReports/index.htm