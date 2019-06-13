CFTC Relaunches “CFTC Talks” As A Videocast

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is relaunching its “CFTC Talks” podcast as a videocast. This new series will focus on providing market insights, information, and analysis, leveraging the agency’s extensive data, while also featuring discussions and opinions from derivatives market experts and participants. In addition, these videocasts will focus on analyzing rapid changes to market structure and conditions affecting the broad spectrum of U.S. derivatives markets, including both swaps and futures. New episodes of the videocast will be released monthly.
“CFTC Talks is an important initiative that complements our efforts as a 21stcentury regulator of digital markets and helps inform the public about the markets we regulate,” said Chairman J. Christopher Giancarlo. “I am very pleased that we have relaunched this important channel of communication with the public and look forward to highlighting our own CFTC research.”
“CFTC Talks is another avenue that we can use to offer insights and share information about the market research, analysis and oversight work we do,” said Amir Zaidi, Director of the Division of Market Oversight (DMO). “The new series will highlight the expanding role and capabilities of our market intelligence work.”
Hosted by Mel Gunewardena, the CFTC’s Chief Market Intelligence Officer and Deputy Director of the Market Intelligence Branch in DMO, the inaugural videocast features Commissioner Dan Berkovitz and senior market analyst Christopher Goodenow, and explores the various aspects of the crude oil derivative market.
This first episode explores the significant growth of U.S. oil production and its effects on key derivative markets that offer hedging to market participants and expands topics discussed at the April 2019 Energy and Environmental Markets Advisory Committee meeting. The videocast brings together a view of all derivatives across futures and swaps markets. This episode also analyzes the overall size of the WTI Crude Oil derivatives market, as well as the various commercial and noncommercial participants and their engagement in this important marketplace.
To view or listen to the videocast, visit CFTC Talks. Subscribe to the podcast on iTunes by looking for CFTC Talks.