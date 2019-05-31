CFTC Names Charles Cutshall As Chief Privacy Officer

Charles Cutshall has been named Chief Privacy Officer of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). As Chief Privacy Officer, Cutshall is responsible for providing policy and programmatic oversight of the CFTC’s privacy compliance activities and for managing privacy risks associated with the collection, maintenance, and use of personally identifiable information.
“I am happy to welcome Charles to the CFTC. His expertise and skill set are great assets to CFTC and will complement and strengthen CFTC’s privacy program and enable us to address the challenges from an evolving privacy landscape and to continue to maintain the public’s trust,” said CFTC Executive Director Anthony Thompson.
Prior to joining the CFTC, Cutshall worked for the Office of Management and Budget where he was responsible for developing Federal privacy policy while overseeing developing policy and providing assistance to Federal agencies’ privacy programs. In addition, Cutshall has developed privacy policies and supported privacy compliance programs at both the Department of the Treasury and the Department of Homeland Security.
Cutshall holds a Master of Public Administration from the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs at Syracuse University and is a member of the International Association of Privacy Professionals.
Cutshall replaced Melissa Jurgens, Chief of the Executive Secretariat Branch, who has been acting in this capacity since 2017.