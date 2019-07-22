CFTC Extends Public Comment Period For Proposal To Improve Data Quality And Streamline Regulations For Swap Data Repositories

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission announced today that it is extending until October 28, 2019 the comment period for the proposed rulemaking to amend certain CFTC regulations related to swap data reporting.
The proposed amendments to Parts 23, 43, 45, and 49 of the CFTC’s regulations would, among other things, update requirements for swap data repositories (SDRs) to verify swap data with reporting counterparties, update requirements to correct swap data errors and omissions, and update and clarify certain SDR operational and governance requirements. The original comment period for the proposed rulemaking was to expire on July 29, 2019.
Notice of the extension will be published in the Federal Register. All comments will be posted on the CFTC’s website.