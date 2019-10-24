CFTC Extends Public Comment Period For Proposal To Improve Data Quality And Streamline Regulations For Swap Data Repositories

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission today announced that it is further extending the comment period for the proposed rulemaking to amend certain CFTC regulations related to swap data reporting from October 28, 2019 to January 27, 2020.
The proposed amendments to Parts 23, 43, 45, and 49 of the CFTC’s regulations would, among other things, update requirements for swap data repositories (SDRs) to verify swap data with reporting counterparties, update requirements to correct swap data errors and omissions, and update and clarify certain SDR operational and governance requirements.
Notice of the extension will be published in the Federal Register. All comments will be posted to cftc.gov.
