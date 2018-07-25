Effective with last week’s Commitments of Traders report, Commission staff had reclassified some traders, removing some from the index classification while adding others. These positions were fairly small but in the aggregate they were noticeable. Only the Supplemental Commodity Index report was affected by these revisions. Commission staff periodically evaluates these classifications and will change a classification in light of new or additional information.
CFTC Commitments Of Traders Report Special Announcement
Date 25/07/2018