CFTC Commissioner Stump Statement On Passing Of Bart Chilton

Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Commissioner Dawn D. Stump issued the following statement on the passing of former Commissioner Bart Chilton:
“I first came to know Bart Chilton while working on the 2002 Farm Bill. We were of different political parties and different negotiating teams but I was always struck by his strategic acumen. I will miss the passion he brought to each and every conversation during our 15+ year friendship, including his encouragement on my own career journey to the CFTC.”