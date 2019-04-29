 Skip to main Content
CFTC Commissioner Stump Statement On Passing Of Bart Chilton

Date 29/04/2019

Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Commissioner Dawn D. Stump issued the following statement on the passing of former Commissioner Bart Chilton:

“I first came to know Bart Chilton while working on the 2002 Farm Bill.  We were of different political parties and different negotiating teams but I was always struck by his strategic acumen.  I will miss the passion he brought to each and every conversation during our 15+ year friendship, including his encouragement on my own career journey to the CFTC.”

      