CFTC Commissioner Rostin Behnam To Participate In A Fireside Chat At IFM And The Mercatus Center’s Smart Financial Regulation Roundtable

Date 04/04/2018

WHAT:

Commissioner Rostin Behnam will join Brian Knight, Director of the Program on Financial Regulation and Senior Research Fellow, the Mercatus Center at George Mason University for a Fireside Chat at The Institute for Financial Markets (IFM) and the Mercatus Center’s Smart Financial Regulation Roundtable: Implications of Cryptocurrencies

WHEN:

April 11, 2018
5:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m.

WHERE:

Top of the Hill Conference Center
1 Constitution Avenue NE
Washington, DC 20002