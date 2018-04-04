|
WHAT:
|
Commissioner Rostin Behnam will join Brian Knight, Director of the Program on Financial Regulation and Senior Research Fellow, the Mercatus Center at George Mason University for a Fireside Chat at The Institute for Financial Markets (IFM) and the Mercatus Center’s Smart Financial Regulation Roundtable: Implications of Cryptocurrencies
|
WHEN:
|
April 11, 2018
|
WHERE:
|
Top of the Hill Conference Center
CFTC Commissioner Rostin Behnam To Participate In A Fireside Chat At IFM And The Mercatus Center’s Smart Financial Regulation Roundtable
Date 04/04/2018