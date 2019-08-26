CFTC Commissioner Dan M. Berkovitz Seeks Energy And Environmental Markets Advisory Committee Associate Member Nominations And Public Comment On Committee Priorities

U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Commissioner Dan M. Berkovitz, sponsor of the Energy and Environmental Markets Advisory Committee (EEMAC), is seeking nominations for EEMAC Associate Members through a formal request for submissions in the Federal Register. Commissioner Berkovitz is also inviting the public to submit potential topics for future EEMAC meetings. The deadline for both submissions is September 20, 2019.
“The EEMAC serves as an invaluable resource to assist the CFTC in identifying and exploring pertinent issues in our energy and environmental derivatives markets. EEMAC Associate Members’ knowledge and experience in these markets strengthen the EEMAC’s ability to timely and comprehensively inform the Commission of key developments within these markets. Thus, the Commission seeks nominations for Associate Members that reflect a broad spectrum of interests within our energy and environmental markets. Additionally, as we prepare for the EEMAC’s next meeting and develop its agenda, I look forward to hearing from all interested stakeholders to identify environmental or energy topics for the EEMAC’s future consideration,” said Commissioner Berkovitz.
In the Federal Register Notice published today, Commissioner Berkovitz invites members of the public to nominate individuals (including self-nominations) for consideration as Associate Members of the EEMAC and propose potential topics for future EEMAC meetings.
The EEMAC is an advisory committee established by the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act. The EEMAC is authorized to conduct public meetings, submit reports and recommendations to the Commission, and otherwise serve as a vehicle for discussion and communication on matters of concern to exchanges, trading firms, end users, energy producers, and regulators regarding energy and environmental markets and their regulation by the Commission.
Please see the Federal Register Notice for instructions on the submission of nominations and topics.
