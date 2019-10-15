CFTC Commissioner Behnam To Participate In An Institute Of International Finance’s Mainstreaming Sustainable Finance Roundtable

|
CFTC Commissioner Rostin Behnam to participate in a roundtable on Building an Effective Regulatory/Policy Framework for Sustainable Finance at the Institute of International Finance’s Mainstreaming Sustainable Finance Roundtable
Friday, October 18, 2019
Institute of International Finance ((IIF)
1333 H Street, NW
Washington, D.C.
