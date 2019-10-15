 Skip to main Content
CFTC Commissioner Behnam To Participate In An Institute Of International Finance’s Mainstreaming Sustainable Finance Roundtable

Date 15/10/2019

WHAT:

CFTC Commissioner Rostin Behnam to participate in a roundtable on Building an Effective Regulatory/Policy Framework for Sustainable Finance at the Institute of International Finance’s Mainstreaming Sustainable Finance Roundtable

WHEN:

Friday, October 18, 2019
2:15 p.m. (EDT)

WHERE:

Institute of International Finance ((IIF)

1333 H Street, NW

Washington, D.C.