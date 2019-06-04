CFTC Commissioner Behnam To Participate In A Fireside Chat At The U.S. Chamber Of Commerce

|
CFTC Commissioner Rostin Behnam will participate in a fireside chat moderated by John Soroushian, Senior Policy Analyst, Bipartisan Policy Center at an event on Transitioning from LIBOR: What it Means for Main Street & Wall Street, presented by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Center for Capital Markets Competiveness, the Bipartisan Policy Center, and the International Swaps and Derivatives Association
Monday, June 10, 2019
U.S. Chamber of Commerce
