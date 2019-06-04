 Skip to main Content
CFTC Commissioner Behnam To Participate In A Fireside Chat At The U.S. Chamber Of Commerce

Date 04/06/2019

WHAT:

CFTC Commissioner Rostin Behnam will participate in a fireside chat moderated by John Soroushian, Senior Policy Analyst, Bipartisan Policy Center at an event on Transitioning from LIBOR: What it Means for Main Street & Wall Street, presented by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Center for Capital Markets Competiveness, the Bipartisan Policy Center, and the International Swaps and Derivatives Association

WHEN:

Monday, June 10, 2019
11:00 a.m.

WHERE:

U.S. Chamber of Commerce
1615 H Street, NW
Washington, DC 20062