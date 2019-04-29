 Skip to main Content
CFTC Commissioner Behnam Statement On Passing of Bart Chilton

Date 29/04/2019

Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Commissioner Rostin Behnam issued the following statement on the passing of former Commissioner Bart Chilton:

“Commissioner Chilton was a true public servant and man of the people.  Serving in numerous capacities over many decades, Bart personified a passionate commitment to protecting and empowering consumers and the public interest while moving the economy forward.  He was a friend, an advocate, and as genuine as one can get.  I will miss him dearly.  His legacy and the positive impacts he has had on the CFTC and financial markets will live on forever.” 