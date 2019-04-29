CFTC Commissioner Behnam Statement On Passing of Bart Chilton

Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Commissioner Rostin Behnam issued the following statement on the passing of former Commissioner Bart Chilton:
“Commissioner Chilton was a true public servant and man of the people. Serving in numerous capacities over many decades, Bart personified a passionate commitment to protecting and empowering consumers and the public interest while moving the economy forward. He was a friend, an advocate, and as genuine as one can get. I will miss him dearly. His legacy and the positive impacts he has had on the CFTC and financial markets will live on forever.”