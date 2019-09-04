CFTC Commissioner Behnam Announces Agenda For The September 9 Market Risk Advisory Committee Public Meeting

U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Commissioner Rostin Behnam today announced the agenda for the upcoming Market Risk Advisory Committee (MRAC) public meeting that will be held via teleconference on September 9, 2019. Commissioner Behnam is the sponsor of MRAC.
At this meeting, the MRAC will receive a status report from the Interest Rate Benchmark Reform Subcommittee and vote on its recommendation regarding plain-English disclosure materials. The MRAC will also discuss other issues involving the transition from the London Inter-bank Offered Rate (LIBOR) to risk-free reference rates, including central counterparty (CCP) adjustments to discounting/price alignment interest and the clearing treatment for certain physically-settled swaptions.
Members of the public may listen to the meeting by using the domestic toll-free or international toll or toll-free numbers to connect to a live, listen-only audio feed. Lines are limited and available on a first come first serve basis. Persons requiring special accommodations to listen to the meeting because of a disability should notify Alicia Lewis at (202) 418–5862.
The full agenda can be found here. Listening instructions are available here.
