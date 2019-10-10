CFTC Chairman Tarbert Announces New LabCFTC Director, Melissa Netram To Lead CFTC’s Fintech Innovation Hub

U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Heath P. Tarbert today announced the following staff appointment:
- Melissa Netram, to serve as Director of LabCFTC
In her role, Ms. Netram will be responsible for coordinating closely with international and U.S. regulators and Capitol Hill to facilitate market-enhancing innovation, inform public policy, and ensure the CFTC has the understanding to keep pace with the ever changing financial services industry.
“Digital assets and other 21st century commodities are transforming our financial markets, so it is critical that regulators keep up with financial innovation,” said Chairman Tarbert. “Bringing together regulators and innovators is essential for the responsible development of cutting-edge fintech products, and ultimately the long-term success of our economy. LabCFTC is the agency’s answer to that challenge, and I look forward to Melissa’s leadership. Her expertise and vision will help take our efforts to the next level.”
Ms. Netram brings to the CFTC more than 15 years of experience developing and executing policy strategy regarding technology and financial services issues. Prior to joining the CFTC, she was the Director of Global Public Policy and Regulatory Affairs for Silicon Valley-based Intuit, where she led the development of the company’s government strategy. As part of her role, Ms. Netram led efforts to position Intuit to successfully capitalize on fintech innovations, including serving as a founding member of the Financial Innovation Now Coalition, one of the first DC area fintech groups.
Ms. Netram began her career in financial services at the U.S. Department of the Treasury, with a rotation through the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Following her government service, she joined The McGraw-Hill Companies and then the Financial Services Roundtable, where she worked extensively on the Dodd-Frank Act.
Ms. Netram holds a bachelor’s degree, cum laude, from Villanova University and a law degree from The Catholic University of America Columbus School of Law.
About LabCFTC
Launched in May 2017, LabCFTC is an initiative aimed at facilitating market-enhancing fintech innovation, informing policy, and ensuring that the CFTC has the regulatory and technological tools and understanding to keep pace with changing markets. It is the agency’s focal point to engage with fintech innovation and promote fair competition by making the CFTC more accessible to fintech innovators. More information can be found at LabCFTC.