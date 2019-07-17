CFTC Chairman Tarbert Announces Key Office Appointments - Jaime Klima To Serve As Chief Of Staff And Chief Operating Officer Of The CFTC

U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Heath P. Tarbert announced the following appointments to key positions in his Office:
- Jaime L. Klima will serve as Chief of Staff and Chief Operating Officer
- N. Charles “Charlie” Thornton III will serve as Counselor to the Chairman
- Thomas J. Benison will serve as Chief Negotiator for International Agreements
- Matthew A. Daigler will serve as Senior Counsel to the Chairman
- Daniel J. Grimm will serve as Senior Counsel to the Chairman
- Andrew L. Ridenour will serve as Senior Counsel to the Chairman
- Chelsea E. Pizzola will serve as Deputy Chief of Staff and Counsel to the Chairman
- Melissa A. Benedict will serve as Executive Assistant to the Chairman
- Anna F. Rosenberg will serve as Special Assistant to the Chairman and Legislative Specialist
“Jaime, Charlie, Tom, Matt, Dan, Andrew, Chelsea, Melissa, and Anna are superb at what they do,” said Chairman Tarbert. “Together they bring diverse experience in financial services regulation, and I am thrilled to have each of them join my team.”
Chairman Tarbert added, “Behind any successful Chairman is an excellent staff, and the one we are assembling is best in class. The counsel and expertise of my team will be essential to our efforts to keep our derivatives markets vibrant and hold wrongdoers accountable.”