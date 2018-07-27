CFTC Chairman Giancarlo Supports American Crop Insurance

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s (CFTC) Office of Public Affairs (OPA) issued the following statement today:
“In this week’s House Agriculture Committee hearing, in response to a question, Chairman Giancarlo recounted conversations he’s had with young American farmers,” said OPA Director Erica Elliott Richardson. “The Chairman said that he believes healthy markets are markets with a lot of diversity. Chairman Giancarlo has always been a vocal supporter of crop insurance as part of a healthy risk management toolbox, and these tools are part of the reason why American agriculture is the breadbasket to the nation and the world.”