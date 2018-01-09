CFTC Chairman Giancarlo Statement On Letter From Senate Ag Leadership: Discussions With EU Authorities On Cross-Border Supervision Of Major Clearinghouses

Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Chairman J. Christopher Giancarlo released the following statement in response to a letter from Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry Chairman Pat Roberts and Ranking Member Debbie Stabenow:
“I very much welcome this letter from Senators Roberts and Stabenow. I am very grateful to them for their strong support of the CFTC and the approach I have advocated in my discussions with EU authorities about the cross-border supervision of major clearinghouses. Their letter expresses the critical importance of keeping in place the 2016 equivalence agreement that was the product of over three years of intense discussions between the CFTC and the EU authorities. Regulatory and supervisory deference needs to remain the key principle governing how the CFTC and EU authorities work together on the supervision of US and EU CCPs.”