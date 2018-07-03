CFTC Chairman Giancarlo Names Matthew A. Daigler Senior Counsel

Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC/Commission) Chairman J. Christopher Giancarlo announced today that Matthew A. Daigler has joined the CFTC to serve as a Senior Counsel to the Chairman. Daigler will advise the Chairman on Commission matters, including the Chairman’s Swaps Regulation Version 2.0 agenda.
“I’m pleased that Matt has joined my team,” said Chairman Giancarlo. “He comes with a wealth of experience and knowledge of our work at the Commission and my vision for swaps reform. Matt has done extensive work in so many areas that are important to our mission, including Title VII of the Dodd-Frank Act, and has deep experience in cross-border issues.”
Prior to joining Chairman Giancarlo’s office, Daigler was as an Associate at the Washington, D.C. office of Allen & Overy LLP, where he advised financial institutions on a wide range of regulatory matters, including CFTC swap dealer registration matters and compliance with CFTC swap rules, as well as on a broad range of broker-dealer regulatory matters.
Daigler also served as an Associate at Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP’s Washington, D.C. office, where he advised clients on the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and CFTC implementation of Title VII, including cross-border issues and characterization of novel derivative products.
He also worked at the SEC for almost 10 years, most recently serving as Senior Special Counsel with the SEC’s Office of Derivatives Policy and Office of Market Supervision, Division of Trading and Markets, from October 2009 to September 2013. At the SEC, Daigler worked on the implementation of Title VII, including the proposed rulemaking to further define the terms "swap" and "security-based swap" and apply Title VII to cross-border security-based swap activities. He also analyzed novel derivative products to determine their appropriate regulatory characterization under the Commodity Exchange Act and the federal securities laws.
Daigler graduated from the University of Chicago (J.D.); Boston College (Ph.D.); and the University of Toronto (B.A.).