CFTC Chairman Giancarlo Names Maggie Sklar Senior Counsel

Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Chairman J. Christopher Giancarlo announced today that Maggie Sklar will serve as his Senior Counsel.
Prior to joining Chairman Giancarlo’s office, Sklar served as an Associate Director in the Office of International Affairs (OIA), where she oversaw the CFTC’s engagement with the Board of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) and the Financial Stability Board, and represented the CFTC in IOSCO policy committees. Her work also encompassed international work streams on OTC derivatives, secondary markets, cybersecurity, and data privacy. Sklar also served as a Senior Counsel to a former Commissioner, advising on a wide variety of policy and legal matters regarding the swaps and futures markets, the Dodd-Frank Act, and CFTC regulations. Sklar was also a Special Counsel in the Division of Market Oversight (DMO), where she led swap execution facility (SEF) applications, conducted rule enforcement reviews of exchanges, and advised on market oversight matters.
Before joining the CFTC, Sklar represented financial institutions, banks, executives, and energy companies at the law firms of Paul Weiss, Greenberg Traurig, and Kobre & Kim, practicing in the areas of complex civil litigation, government litigation, government enforcement defense, and regulatory investigations. Sklar also worked in the Office of Governmental Affairs at the American Bar Association.
“I am delighted that Maggie Sklar is joining my office,” Chairman Giancarlo said. “She has diverse work experience both within the CFTC – having worked in DMO, in the office of a former Commissioner, and most recently as an Associate Director in OIA – as well as in private practice as a litigator. Maggie’s unique breadth of policy and legal skills and experience, especially her recent work on cross border issues, will be invaluable in helping me to advance the CFTC’s mission, especially as we respond to challenges of the EU’s evolving financial services regulation and Brexit.”
Sklar graduated cum laude from the Georgetown University Law Center (J.D.) and is also a cum laude graduate of Georgetown University (B.A.).