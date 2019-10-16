CFTC Approves Two Proposed Rules At October 16 Open Meeting

At an open meeting today, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission voted to approve two proposed rules.
The Commission voted unanimously to approve a proposed amendment to Regulation 23.161 – Compliance Schedule Extension. The Commission also approved proposed amendments to the Margin Rules for Uncleared Swaps – 23.151 and 23.157, with a vote of 4 to 1.
Each proposed rule has a 60-day comment period following publication in the Federal Register.
For additional information about the meeting, including the Chairman and Commissioners’ statements, click here.