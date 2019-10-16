 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?

CFTC Approves Two Proposed Rules At October 16 Open Meeting

Date 16/10/2019

At an open meeting today, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission voted to approve two proposed rules.

The Commission voted unanimously to approve a proposed amendment to Regulation 23.161 – Compliance Schedule Extension. The Commission also approved proposed amendments to the Margin Rules for Uncleared Swaps – 23.151 and 23.157, with a vote of 4 to 1.

Each proposed rule has a 60-day comment period following publication in the Federal Register.

For additional information about the meeting, including the Chairman and Commissioners’ statements, click here.

RELATED LINKS